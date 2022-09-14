Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after buying an additional 339,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

