NEM Market Cap Reaches $376.74 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $376.74 million and $13.27 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00165114 BTC.

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

