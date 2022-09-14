NEM Market Cap Reaches $384.86 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $384.86 million and $17.94 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEM alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00814636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00164946 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.