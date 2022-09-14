Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($68.37) price target from research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Down 7.9 %

NEM stock opened at €53.76 ($54.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €52.80 ($53.88) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.80.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.