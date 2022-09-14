Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $1.00 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
