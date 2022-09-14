Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $1.00 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

