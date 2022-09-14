Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 22.7%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) were up 22.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 166,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 140,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 14.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 73.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Rating)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.