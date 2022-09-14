Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

Nerva (XNV) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $110,168.02 and $4.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.
About Nerva
Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nerva Coin Trading
