NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in NetEase by 20.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

