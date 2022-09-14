Netvrk Hits One Day Volume of $583,226.00 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Netvrk has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $583,226.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Netvrk has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netvrk Coin Profile

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netvrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netvrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

