Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Down 32.3% in August

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.22.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.