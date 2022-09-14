Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Down 32.3% in August

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

