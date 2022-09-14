Neutrino Token Hits One Day Volume of $36,969.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for $9.47 or 0.00046936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $25.98 million and $36,969.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00949865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00822285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,912 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.