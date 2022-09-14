Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Neutron has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $85,805.87 and approximately $22.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.