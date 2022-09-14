Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 3.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

