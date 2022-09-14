NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,823.00.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPF opened at $78.70 on Monday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

