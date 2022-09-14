NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.67. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 3,896 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NextDecade Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 112.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NextDecade by 799.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 732,935 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 257.4% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 552,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

