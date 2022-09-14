NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.67. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 3,896 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Down 8.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
