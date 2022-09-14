NFT STARS Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. NFT STARS has a total market cap of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT STARS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.
NFT STARS Coin Profile
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.
Buying and Selling NFT STARS
