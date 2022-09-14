NFTify (N1) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $223,872.98 and $3,437.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 519.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.03019283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00827417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020907 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins. The official website for NFTify is nftify.network.

Buying and Selling NFTify

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

