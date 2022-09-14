Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $11,320.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

