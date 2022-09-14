Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 37700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$41.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 126,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$53,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,933,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,692,129.64. Insiders have purchased a total of 441,500 shares of company stock valued at $182,440 in the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

