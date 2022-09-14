Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 37700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$41.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56.
Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nighthawk Gold
About Nighthawk Gold
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
See Also
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.