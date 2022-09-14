NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

