NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Down 5.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

NKE stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.