NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Cowen

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Down 5.9 %

NKE stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

