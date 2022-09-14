NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $156.00 by UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $156.00 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

