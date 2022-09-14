Nimiq Price Up 20% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $226,157.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,352,012,270 coins and its circulating supply is 9,785,012,270 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

