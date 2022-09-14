NKN (NKN) Price Reaches $0.0944 on Top Exchanges

NKN (NKN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. NKN has a market cap of $66.09 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NKN has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. Telegram | Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

