Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 96,324 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.76% of Southwest Gas worth $147,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

