Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 96,324 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.76% of Southwest Gas worth $147,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
SWX opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Southwest Gas Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.