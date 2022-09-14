Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 29,006 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.89% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $38,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.