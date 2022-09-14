Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 902,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,188,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.68% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

