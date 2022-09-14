Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

