Novacoin Reaches Market Cap of $46,940.11 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $46,940.11 and $55.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

