Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $697.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $697.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $69,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 3.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

