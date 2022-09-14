Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

