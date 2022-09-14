NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 1,863 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NovoCure Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 0.79. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $132.38.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

