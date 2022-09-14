Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 29,010 shares.The stock last traded at $7.22 and had previously closed at $6.51.

Novonix Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.