Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $26.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 1,933,150 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after buying an additional 439,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

