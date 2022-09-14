Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In related news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.1 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$117.99 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$77.16 and a 52 week high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$111.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

