Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,386 shares of company stock worth $428,667. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.