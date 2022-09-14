O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 656 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 74.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,829,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 276.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $14,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,254 shares of company stock valued at $174,545. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

