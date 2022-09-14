O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

