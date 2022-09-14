Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $27.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,248,523 shares of company stock worth $206,854,025. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

