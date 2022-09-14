OAX One Day Volume Hits $1.87 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, OAX has traded up 52.8% against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX launched on June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is www.openanx.org.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

