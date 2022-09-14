Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $15.60 on Exchanges

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $5,460.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $15.60 or 0.00077152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 133% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Obyte launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,137 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium | BitcoinTalk | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

