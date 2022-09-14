Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

