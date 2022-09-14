Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Ocwen Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OCN stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.93. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,095,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 158.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 191.9% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 68,489 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

