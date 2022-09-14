Oddz Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $607,532.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. The official website for Oddz is www.oddz.fi. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

