ODIN PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $22,305.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 3,477.4% higher against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 517% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00822915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol.

