ODUWA One Day Volume Reaches $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.