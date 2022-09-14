Offshift Trading Down 3.1% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.19 million and $67,754.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.