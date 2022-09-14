OG Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $7.09 million and $6.01 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.56 or 0.00027587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00027452 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

