Oiler (OIL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,066.00

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Oiler coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oiler has a total market cap of $266,820.03 and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oiler

Oiler’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oiler using one of the exchanges listed above.

